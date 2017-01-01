LB Water Polo Foundation’s 1st Annual Parent-Player Fundraiser will pit age-group players against parents

The Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation is pleased to announce their First Annual Water Polo Parent-Player Games fundraiser. Admission is free. The event will take place at Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool at noon on Sun, Dec 3.

Age -group water polo players will challenge their parents in the pool, which should provide great entertainment.

There will be a silent auction offering noteworthy sports memorabilia, premium resort and restaurant gift certificates. Attendees can also enjoy a meal from the taco cart and a treat from the snack bar, or purchase some goodies from the Foundation’s new official gear supplier HARDCORESPORTS. All proceeds benefit the Foundation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Watch the age-group water polo players challenge their parents on Dec 3

Game times are as follows: 12:30 p.m. will be the 10U Coed team in course #1, 12:30 p.m. will be the 12U Girls team in course #2, 1:20 p.m. will be the 12U Boys A team in course #1, 1:20 p.m. will be the 12U Boys B team in course #2, 2:10 p.m. will be the 14U Girls A team in course #1, and 2:10 p.m. will be the14U Girls B team in course #2.

From Olympic gold medalists to NCAA and age group national champions, Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation has produced some of the best water polo players in the United States. Boys and girls from 8 to 14 achieve a better understanding of the water polo game as they practice and improve on the fundamental techniques in preparation for the Junior Olympic national championships each July.

For more information, contact Foundation General Manager Robert Grayeli at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.