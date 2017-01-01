On Dec 2, Crystal Cove ushers in the season with

21st Annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting

Crystal Cove Conservancy invites all to the 21st Annual Holiday Winter Family Festival and Tree Lighting on Sat, Dec 2, featuring OC’s only “on the beach” holiday tree. Crystal Cove Conservancy, the non-profit partner of Crystal Cove State Park, hosts the all-day family event on the beach in the Crystal Cove Historic District.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Historic District will be decorated by volunteers with traditional mid-century décor to bring the holiday magic to Crystal Cove. The décor will reflect the vintage character of the Historic District’s period between 1935 and 1955, transforming the seaside cottages into a seasonal display of magical lights, vintage decorations and giant candy canes.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a seasonal bazaar featuring handcrafted treasures and old-fashioned holiday decorations by local-residents and artists. All proceeds benefit Crystal Cove Conservancy and their mission of preservation, conservation and education.

Strolling carolers will join the event at 3 p.m., and complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider and home baked goodies will be provided by The Beachcomber Café.

The excitement builds when Santa arrives at 4 p.m. for family photos, followed by the 21st annual tree lighting ceremony at dusk (approximately 5:15 p.m.), a holiday tradition that draws locals and visitors alike each year on the first Sat of Dec.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Paul F. Gero

Orange County’s only “on the beach” holiday tree lighting

“This is our “covey” way of kicking off the holiday season with all of you!” says Crystal Cove Conservancy Founder and Vice President, Laura Davick. This year, The Conservancy has partnered with Make-A-Wish® Orange County and the Inland Empire who will be selecting a child to do the honors of lighting the tree.

Guests are encouraged to wear holiday sweaters and festive wear. Crystal Cove Conservancy President & CEO, Alix Hobbs adds, “The holiday magic is alive at this memorable event. Join us for a family photo, a sunset with a loved one or a moment to tell Santa all your holiday wishes. Crystal Cove’s glistening colored lights and mid-century decorations welcome all to enjoy a little peace during the busy holiday season.”

Guests can park at the Los Trancos parking lot on the inland side of PCH or at the Pelican Point lots north of the Historic District lot for $5 per hour or for a maximum of $15 for the entire day. The Beachcomber shuttle bus will be available from the Los Trancos parking lot for $1.50 each way. Additional shuttle service will also be available from the Pelican Point parking lots (P-1, P-2, P-3, P-4). Carpooling or car services like Uber or Lyft are recommended as the Los Trancos parking lot usually fills to capacity.

For more information, go to http://www.crystalcove.org/