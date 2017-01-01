UPS volunteers transform Wayfinders Youth Shelter in Laguna Beach into a holiday ready house

Wayfinders (formerly Community Service Programs) recently hosted their First Annual Holiday House Decorating Contest in partnership with UPS locations in Anaheim and Aliso Viejo. Volunteers from the Aliso Viejo UPS location decorated the Laguna Beach Youth Shelter and volunteers from the Anaheim UPS location adorned the Tustin Youth Shelter in festive décor just in time for the holidays. The two UPS locations competed against each other to determine which location had the best decorating skills.

Volunteers spruce up LB Youth Shelter for Holiday House Decorating Contest

The Wayfinders’ Tustin and Laguna Beach Youth Shelters are short-term crisis intervention program “safe-havens” for struggling children ages 12 to 17. With the opening of the Tustin Youth Shelter in 2016, Wayfinders became the largest short-term shelter system for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth in Orange County.

Jennifer Naughton, George Chau, Adam Stoerck, and Gerald Toussaint show off finished house

Without Wayfinders intervention, children suffering with mental health issues, unstable housing and severe family conflict are most at-risk for victimization and out-of-home placement. The shelter program serves as a 24-hour family crisis resource to parents and youths residing in Orange County, especially those who do not have the means to seek private help.

Since they provide a place for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth 24/7, 365 days a year, The Wayfinders’ Youth Shelters are not just a place to stay. This event helps bring joy and holiday spirit to the residents of the youth shelters, which can be a difficult time for struggling families.

The final result is a gloriously decorated house

After both shelters are decorated, Wayfinders supporters have the chance to determine which shelter was decorated the best by voting in a ‘Who Did It Best?’ poll on the Wayfinders Facebook page starting Nov 20 through Nov 30. The winner will be announced on Dec 1. Follow @WeAreWayfinders on Facebook to vote.

For more information on Wayfinders, visit www.WeAreWayfinders.org.