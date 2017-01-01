Editor’s Note: We are honored to feature letters of gratitude from the community today in a series called “Our leaders, Our readers”. If you would like to be included in our next issue, please email a short letter and photo to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Laguna Gives Thanks: Our leaders, Our readers

Civic Leaders

I feel so fortunate to work in Laguna Beach and I am reminded of this every day because I work with a great City team and community, all who truly want to make Laguna Beach the best it can be for all who live, work and play here. We are all striving to make Laguna Beach a progressive town, while maintaining the feel of an artistic village.

--Laura Farinella, Police Chief

Laguna Beach was actually my first assignment way back in 1982 when I was with the County, [Summers, then a newly promoted to Paramedic Captain, was sent to South Laguna prior to the annexation in 1987 at what was then Station Six – now Station Four]so this has been a homecoming of sorts. After 40 years with the fire services, I feel very fortunate to conclude my career here in this beautiful city with such a great group of people.

--Kirk Summers, Fire Chief

I’m glad to live in a town where “everyone has an opinion.” Community involvement is a measure of how deeply we care about our town and its future. When I return from a trip I have a renewed appreciation of why we are such a designation. The ocean? The canyons? The charm? The history? The parks? The art? The people watching? What’s not to love!

--Toni Iseman, Mayor

I am very grateful that we can visit the beach, open space, and art festivals in one day without leaving town! It is also wonderful that we have events like Hospitality Night and the Patriot’s Day Parade to display our sense of community in ways unique to our town.

--John Pietig, City Manager

I’m thankful to have MY health and I’m also thankful we have a council that respects each other and works well together. I’m thankful for my family that supports me and loves me.

--Kelly Boyd, Mayor Pro-term

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Kelly and Michelle Boyd

I am grateful for the natural beauty of Laguna, our wonderful residents who participate in such large numbers and our incredible staff who keep us safe and protected against harm.

--Steve Dicterow, Councilmember

I am most grateful for the highly engaged neighbors, residents and business leaders in Laguna whose input helps us to do a better job as a City Council. I am also grateful for the dedicated and hardworking members of the City staff who do a great job helping to prepare us to understand and analyze the many, and oftentimes complex, policy issues that come before us. But this year I am particularly grateful to our Police Chief and her department for the amazing job that they did in handling the protests at Main Beach where they struck the perfect balance between allowing members of the public to exercise their free speech rights and maintaining the safety of the public. We have much to be thankful for as a community and I wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!

--Bob Whalen, Councilmember

I am particularly thankful for my Fellow City Councilmembers. Considering the dysfunction found in other cities and particularly at the Federal level of our democracy, our City Council deliberates respectfully to make decisions that are in the best interest of Laguna. In my mind, this is something for which we can all be grateful.

--Rob ZurSchmiede, Councilmember