Charlie Hoffs selected as Rotary Student of Month for Laguna Beach High School

The Laguna Beach Rotary Club has honored Charlie Hoffs for her outstanding achievement in English at LBHS. She has learned to speak Chinese and recently won the International Chinese Language competition in Kunming, China, earning her a four-year scholarship to a university of her choice in China.

Charlie is Secretary General of LBHS Model United Nations program, President and Founder of The Global Outreach Club as well as a National Merit Semi-finalist. She enjoys communication with people and views the world through traveling and language. Charlie wishes to attend Harvard University and a year at Beijing University, studying Environmental Science and Public Policy. Eventually she would like to be a diplomat working in foreign service.