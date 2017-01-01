Are you in favor of a long-term pedestrian plaza at Park Avenue?

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Park Plaza trial period will be extended to Dec 31 and entertainment will be permitted in the temporary parklet between South Coast Highway and Laguna Avenue. Do you support a long-term pedestrian plaza here? Vote in our poll today – it’s on the right-hand side of the page – and/or email a Letter to the Editor to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .