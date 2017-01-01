Print | Email

Fantasy and reality at the ‘Dust: it’s all good

Rumor has it that this is the busiest and best Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust in many years. You can hear those sleigh bells jingling right down to Main Beach. Artists and shoppers are helping each other out, and that amounts to a jolly good time.

Scott Brashier caught some of the merry and mobbed moments in the ‘Dust:

Click on photo for a larger image

Lots of shoppers go for Laguna’s handcrafts, and avoid Big Box stores 

at all costs

Click on photo for a larger image

Finally, some songs we all know the words to!

Click on photo for a larger image

Mary Hurlbut, at her booth, takes it all in stride – and always with good cheer

