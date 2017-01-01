Fantasy and reality at the ‘Dust: it’s all good

Rumor has it that this is the busiest and best Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust in many years. You can hear those sleigh bells jingling right down to Main Beach. Artists and shoppers are helping each other out, and that amounts to a jolly good time.

Scott Brashier caught some of the merry and mobbed moments in the ‘Dust:

Lots of shoppers go for Laguna’s handcrafts, and avoid Big Box stores

at all costs

Finally, some songs we all know the words to!

Mary Hurlbut, at her booth, takes it all in stride – and always with good cheer