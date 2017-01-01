Keanu and Zen Author Event at LB Library Dec 12

Growing up in Laguna, ten year old brothers Keanu and Zen Mir-Scaer have a passion for the ocean and riding waves. The boys have also been influenced by Laguna’s art culture, finding much joy in painting. Now, they can add authors to the list.

On Tuesday, Dec 12 the boys will be at the Laguna Beach Library from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. to read from their new book, Skimstories: Riding Waves. There will be a book signing, and question and answer period following.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Keanu (left) and Zen Mir-Scaer

Keanu and Zen have illustrated their book, Skimstories: Riding Waves, with their own watercolor paintings.

From their event statement, “Keanu and Zen have used their passion and courage beyond the waves by writing and illustrating Skimstories: Riding Waves to encourage kids to read, ride waves and charge toward their dreams.”

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre Street.