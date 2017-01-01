Laguna Food Pantry donations can be matched today on #GivingTuesday, Nov 28

The Laguna Food Pantry has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of charitable giving. In a unique partnership, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match donations originating on the Pantry’s Facebook page of up to $1,000 each, for a nationwide total of $2 million for all participating nonprofits. #GivingTuesday is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a philanthropic antidote to consumer-oriented Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Getty Images

Melinda and Bill Gates – the Gates Foundation will match donations today as part of Giving Tuesday

Donors who give via the pantry‘s Facebook page can double their gift this Tuesday (today) only. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match up to $50,000 per organization, and Facebook is waiving the fees it normally charges nonprofits for each transaction.

Submitted photo

“The early bird will catch the proverbial worm,” noted Laguna Food Pantry Executive Director Anne Belyea. “It’s important to make a donation early Tuesday morning, since nonprofits nationwide are participating in this Facebook-based initiative. This partnership is a generous gesture from the Gates Foundation and Facebook that represents a fantastic funding opportunity for the pantry that will help us better serve our shoppers.”

To count for the match, #GivingTuesday donations must be made via the Laguna Food Pantry Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lagunafoodpantry.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 3,500 lbs. of free, fresh, nutritious groceries, serving more than 400 low-income families each week. Half of those families include children. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121. www.lagunafoodpantry.org