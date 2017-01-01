The OC Interfaith Community unites for a benefit concert to fund Syrian humanitarian aid on Dec 3

Local faith based organizations will come together on Sunday, Dec 3 from 2 – 3 p.m. for a benefit concert to support delivery of humanitarian aid to Syrians. The concert fundraiser is being hosted at Neighborhood Congregational Church, and will include Members of the Marbella Trio, who will perform the Shostakovich Piano Trio No 2.

Before the concert, there will be a JOY of Giving Holiday Market from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees may purchase beautiful, hand-crafted international gifts. Each group represents projects that change lives, build communities, open doors of opportunity, teach new skills, and perhaps change a small corner of the world.

Submitted photo

Boxes of supplies to be shipped

Director of Humanitarian Relief and Regional Relationships for the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees (MFA), Shadi Martini, a Syrian refugee, will share his eye-witness account of the Syrian civil war and his narrow escape.

This important event will help raise awareness and funds to ship containers of critical medical, medicinal and general aid, which will help a portion of the 12 million Syrian families (half of which are children) internally displaced within Syria’s borders.

Submitted photo

Transport of humanitarian aid

MFA is primary sponsor, with co-sponsors the Jewish Collaborative of OC, the Interfaith Council of LB, the OC Interfaith Network, One Global Family Foundation, and the OC Jewish Coalition for Refugees.

For businesses interested in sponsoring a shipping container, or to learn more about this important mission, or register for the Dec 3 event, visit https://bit.ly/OCmultifaithalliance.

Neighborhood Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr, behind Ralph’s supermarket.

Phone: (949) 494-8061. Parking is free.