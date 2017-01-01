Laguna Gives Thanks: Our leaders, our readers

My family and I feel so fortunate to live in such a special town. With all the hustle and bustle we encounter during the day, I find that the early morning when it’s quiet and calm, Laguna Beach is at its finest. The sound of crashing surf, the amazing sunrises over the mountains, and animals in the canyon settling in before the community wakes up, remind me how lucky I am to live in such a peaceful place.

---Jason Viloria, Superintendent of LBSD

Laguna Beach Garden Club was established in 1928 and will celebrate its 90th Anniversary of Growing & Giving beginning in January. Our membership is nearly 200 strong and we are thankful to be able to give back to the community with such gardens as Sister Cities Garden in Heisler Park along with the Rose Garden near Monument Point & the 150-year-old melaleuca tree. We are able to provide scholarships to graduates of LBHS, students at LCAD, and students studying horticulture at Saddleback College. In addition, we are fortunate enough to raise funds to support the three school gardens at Top of the World and El Morro elementary school and Thurston Middle School.

We invite anyone who is interested to attend a meeting at no charge. We meet on the 2nd Friday of the month from Sept through May at Tankeresley Hall at Laguna Presbyterian Church at 9:30 a.m. to noon.

--Lynn Jax, President of LB Garden Club

I’m grateful for knowing that Lynette and Shaena and the “troops” are keeping us all informed about the great things...and the occasional not so great things...that are going on in our town.

I’m grateful for the outstanding coverage that you provide about the events at the Susi Q. I think that Center is one of the best things about Laguna Beach -and its staff are unsung heroes as they offer resources and support to many of our seriously vulnerable seniors. If you wander into our lunchroom, on a daily basis, or check out the folks who are attending support groups or getting individual counseling and help, you realize that there is a somewhat “hidden” population here in this town that truly need the services that Nadia and the team offer.

---Carole Zavala, CZ Associates