Second annual holiday POP-Up shopping event will be this Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at The Art Center

Lori Kahn, Cherry Dickinson and the shop, Huit, are hosting a curated collection of vendors selling unique finds for this one-day event at The Art Center, 1492 S. Coast Hwy on Dec. 2nd.

“The best curated collection of vendors to satisfy all your holiday shopping needs!” Kahn says.

Cherry Dickinson (left) and Lori Kahn, hosting along with Huit, a one-day shopping event on Saturday at The Art Center (across from Surf & Sand)

This special one-day event will include designer home goods, jewelry, fashion and more, from these exceptional vendors: Huit, Trunk, FifiVenezia, Campo Beauty, Beek, AQC, LP Gardenworks, Marian Paquette Handbags, Kerry Cassill Home Buddha Tears, Oats Cashmere, Stacy G, and Diana Garreau.