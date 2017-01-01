Print | Email

Eric Burdon & the Animals headlined a wildly successful night, with Joachim Cooder opening

Photos by Scott Brashier

Joachim Cooder, playing with his father Ry – a duo preceded by an awesome performance by Tommy Benson accompanied by two currently homeless musicians – provided fantastic opening acts for Eric Burdon & the Animals last Saturday night. The concert was organized by independent radio station’s KX 93.5’s Tyler Russell.

Hasty and Mo Honarkar, owner of presenting sponsors Royal Hawaiian and [seven-degrees]

Tyler Russell of KX 93.5 FM greets the crowd

Tommy Benson and two currently homeless musicians begin the concert

Joachim Cooder set the mood, playing with father Ry Cooder

Finally, Eric Burdon & the Animals take the stage: more photos in Friday’s edition

One hundred percent of the shows proceeds will benefit non-profits KX 93.5, Friendship Shelter, and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. 

 

Did Scott Brashier capture you on film? Below is a gallery of photos taken at the event: more of Eric Burdon & the Animals in Friday’s edition of Stu News

