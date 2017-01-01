Print | Email

Grief Support Strategies During the Holidays: Workshop offered at Susi Q on Thurs at 3:30 – 5 p.m.

A workshop offering Grief Support Strategies During the Holidays will be offered at Susi Q this Thursday from 3:30 – 5 p.m., led by Vivian Clecak, LCSW.

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a difficult challenge at any time. But the holiday season can magnify one’s sense of loss. It is hoped that those who have lost a significant family member, loved one, or pet, will find some solace at this thoughtful discussion about ways to cope. 

Register online at www.thesusiq.org or call 949-464-6645

