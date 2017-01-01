Landscape(er)/Garden(er) of the Month

Passion points to a place where plants proliferate in Powell’s picturesque piece of paradise on Panorama

Written by SUZIE HARRISON

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Located in North Laguna in the lovely tucked away Panorama neighborhood, Norman Powell’s landscape extraordinaire is populated with a perfection of plants, 40 varieties, mixed in a stunning aesthetic. A visual delight punctuated with texture, shape, size, and form, his colorful collection includes over two dozen types of succulents, as well as a dozen varieties of plants and trees.

With a design covering 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, Powell thinks of himself as a landscaper.

“I often say I am more of a landscaper than a gardener. It depends on what you think the words mean,” Powell said. “What’s the difference between landscape and garden? Well, they overlap a lot, don’t they? But I look at what I did as a landscape project - it’s a broader thing.”

Everywhere you look you find an exciting mix of plants and trees with gorgeous details of transformation and blooms living harmoniously with found art and other accent pieces, adding color to his palette.

There are two fire hydrants and a large water valve stem in the garden. This collection of found objects is called “The Panorama Waterworks.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Norman Powell enjoys the use of colors as well as art installations

His installation pieces are amidst jade, agave, aloe, elephant plants, and black bark eucalyptus leaves.

Touring his garden, his many towering cactus were remarkable.

“This is commonly called candelabra. It will grow 30 feet 40 feet high. That’s why I planted them out away from the house,” Powell said. “You know the normal obsession of symmetry? I put them right in the middle, so I pushed them out.”

Among his treasures, he showed me red hot pokers, California holly, rosemary, Carolina cherry, and lemonade berry.

“These are the ones that I told you that are edible, natal plums. There’s very few of these that look like a tree; they all trim it down into a hedge,” Powell said, but he prefers a more natural look. “It has fruit almost all year long, and it has wonderful, fragrant, little white blossoms and smells a lot like an orange.

Click on photo for a larger image

Natal plums are a delicious treat, one of many edible plants in Powell’s garden

Despite the picturesque landscape, Powell has a penchant for the imperfect in a perfect way.

“I keep what I like and let the rest go. It’s the same with what I plant. If it doesn’t work, I don’t baby it,” Powell said. “It has to survive on its own in this environment, so I am looking for things that find a niche here. If they don’t, adios. I don’t struggle with it.”

His soil is as dry as the desert, but he has a heart of gold. Powell is as friendly as he is knowledgeable.

“I have found that many plants can live quite happily without irrigation, consuming only rainwater. For example, the two Hollywood junipers have lived quite happily for 40 years without being watered since they were initially established,” Powell said. “Because of the lack of watering they are only seven feet tall, which is fine with me. I believe that many plants adapt to the absence of water by slowing or stopping their growth; but they do not necessarily die.”

Roaming the garden is his beloved Siamese feline friend named Gadu, which is Armenian for cat - quite a playground.

Click on photo for a larger image

Gadu rules the garden and loves every minute of it

In the dry season, Norman said he waters most of the garden for three minutes every three nights, using about 350 feet of drip line. And he does not water in the rainy season.

Yet, beauty proliferates and plants thrive and multiply.

“What you might say is my favorite flower is my nasturtium. They are just coming up, they don’t start blooming, but as you saw this whole thing will be covered,” Powell said. “I have thousands of seeds that I put out. Now is the time to put them in before the rain. It’s like a wild flower.”

“Now as I pointed out, when you drive by, this looks like a hillside of agave, but you can see here that the natal plum is working its way in. That little blue echiveria, that’s what all the succulent garden people use to put blue into their garden. It gives you all the blue you want. That’s how blue it is,” said Powell. “There’s a lot of jade peeking out. That’s a candelabra. I am trying to get some elephant bush growing there. But as you can see there’s different things in here and they all bloom differently.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Powell’s garden is full of succulents in all shapes, sizes, and colors

Toward the back side of his house, Powell showed a special project that he’s excited about. “So I want to show you this project that I am working on. It’s kind of my quasi Chinese garden. This is a genuine antique Chinese swing, so it sort of set me in that direction,” Powell said. “I am going to repaint that different colors because look at the intricate work it has. This used to be just a hill and this is the latest wall I built here and will plant fig ivy to grow up on this.”

He’s also planning on adding big color pots with birds of paradise.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Chinese Garden will be a great place to relax, have coffee, and meditate

As for the Laguna Beach Garden Club, he’s basically addicted to it.

“I am a new member. I have a new member badge. I joined this year. They cover every detail,” Powell said. “I think everybody enjoys the meetings. They’re fun, f-u-n. And it’s entertaining even during the run of the mill business part; it’s still fun.”

Walking up the street a bit to check out a neighborhood garden, I pointed to his garden from a vantage point. I said look how beautiful your landscaping is.

He said, “You know what, actually standing here it’s really starting to look good. I hadn’t really stopped to look at my own place,” he said with a huge grin. “Yah, it’s really starting to look good.”