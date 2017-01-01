Joy, grief, celebration and commemoration: Club Q toy drive coincides with World AIDS Awareness Day

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

On Friday night, Hospitality Night, following a Christmas Potluck, twenty members of Club Q, Susi Q’s club for senior LGBT people, walked from the community center to the Police Station laden with gifts for the Spark of Love toy drive.

The group, led by founder Larry Ricci, was happily welcomed by senior members of the police department, including Chief Laura Farinella, Civilian Services Administrator Jim Beres, and Captain Jeff Calvert.

The joy of giving was evident in the smiles and laughter as the group mingled.

At the Potluck, the atmosphere had also been one of joy as members celebrated the holidays. Two members told me how much Club Q means to them and the pride they took in giving back to the community in this way.

Georgette Cerrutti said, “The Club offers support and services in a number of areas, and gives us the opportunity to give back and enrich lives and connect with the community.”

Marla Burns, Georgette’s partner, reminisces about the 1960s, the boardwalk at Main Beach, and Maxine Weldon who sang at the Barefoot Bar, located more or less where the Greeters’ Corner Café now stands.

Marla is the reason Georgette moved to LB.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Members of the LBPD accept toy delivery from Club Q

Also present at the potluck were Wayne Lawrence and Lee Durler, who met in high school – actually dated the same girls then – and have now been together for 55 years, married for four (by no less than Kelly Boyd).

This year, the toy drive coincided with World AIDS Awareness Day. Lawrence and Durler commented on the significance of the day to them.

“It’s like - boom - here we are, it’s World AIDS Awareness Day, which might seem schmaltzy, but to us it is a big deal, because we lived in an era when it was never talked about, and now there are walks and runs, and awareness events, which we could never have imagined back in the eighties, when we lost so many friends to AIDS,” said Lawrence.

Durler added, “These days there is more an acceptance of people of all genders, colors, with religious affiliations and without religious affiliations, that we’re all just human beings, which is the way it should be.”

So it was that the walk with toys of joy to the police station turned into a more somber pilgrimage as Club Q members left the police station and headed to Main Beach, where a candlelight vigil commemorating those who died from the disease would take place.

Amid twinkling lights, festive decorations, people decked out in Christmas attire, (and seemingly ready to deck the halls), I made my way with the group to the Main Beach commemoration, where a crowd was already gathering.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Ric Uggen, Sarah Kasman, Executive Director of Shanti OC, Larry Ricci

On the way to the Cobblestones, Larry Ricci and Ric Uggen, who are long-time residents of Laguna Beach, both for 40 years, talk to me about the late 1970s. They recount the heyday of the gay community when Dante’s and the Barefoot Bar were on Main Beach, and the sand south of the lifeguard stand was a gay beach.

But then they talk about the dark days. They bore witness to the deaths of many of their friends as the disease that was AIDS was finally recognized and named.

“In the early 1980’s, we worried when someone said they weren’t feeling well. Because it seemed to happen quickly after that. They’d be gone in 30, 60 or 90 days,” says Larry. “I was in the interior design business and many of design shops closed because the proprietors died.”

So they are here tonight, an emotional Larry says, to both celebrate those lives, and grieve their deaths.

Both Larry and Ric are worried about the new generation of young gay men who seem unconcerned about using protection, and who seem to be having sex earlier.

“These young kids never saw the horrors we saw,” says Larry. “Why wouldn’t you use protection, why wouldn’t they be smart.”

Ric explains, “They think it’s no big deal, they can just take a pill. But HIV lasts a lifetime.” And Ric knows of what he speaks, his partner died from AIDS, and Ric has been living with HIV since 1984.

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Ceremony ends with sunset and silhouettes

They both advocate re-educating the younger men. “There is a group at Shanti OC that educates teachers who go to the students to explain what HIV is. They teach the teachers how to teach it,” Larry says.

By this time, we reach the Cobblestones at Main Beach, and a crowd of 40 or so, with more drifting in, surround a table with a small tree bearing pink hearts. Attendees are asked to write the names of friends and family members who died from AIDS on the hearts.

The police chief and Captain Kravetz join the crowd, along with Pastor Rod Echols of NCC and Sande St. John and dozens of other Lagunans as the sun dips below the horizon and the sky turns from pink to black. Each person holds a candle, specks of light in the dark.

Visibly shaken, Larry returns to talk to me. “I started writing down the names of my friends, and I got to six, and I couldn’t go on. Back when they started dying, and the number got to 30, I said I don’t know what to do. A friend gave me some good advice. ‘Larry, stop counting.’”

But the counting continues. A group of four people read the names of those who died, and a small bell is rung after each name. And then the moderator asks for people to call out the names of those they knew who hadn’t been mentioned. Between Larry and Ric, they call out another 30 or more names.

“These were sons, children, husbands, and wives. It’s not just a gay disease and never was,” Larry says.

Toward the end of the ceremony, Terrell Washington Anansi sings an exquisite rendition of “Hallelujah,” a perfect reflection of the solemn beauty of the occasion.

I love words and wrangling them, but in the presence of these who lost so many friends and family members, words seem inadequate to express the experience.

Yet in this commemoration of indescribable grace and loss, Larry’s words from earlier in the day struck home, “It’s a day of celebration and grief.”

He couldn’t have been more right.