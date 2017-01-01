Print | Email

Laguna Beach Parents Club hosts a successful Moms Night Out

On Wed, Dec 6, the Laguna Beach Parents Club held its sixth annual Mom’s Night Out event at the Montage. Moms Night Out is an evening to honor and recognize all of the hard working moms in the club. “I thought the night was a HUGE success,” said Andrea Ballesteros, Co-President of the club.

This is hands-down one of the clubs most popular events of the year. It’s a wonderful evening for moms to connect, dress up, and have a few cocktails with each other. “We had a fabulous turnout this year with about 50 Moms in attendance. It was so nice to celebrate all of these amazing women and kick off the holiday season,” said Jill Epple, Co-President of the Club. 

50 hard working moms were in attendance to enjoy a fun night out 

The Laguna Beach Parents Club is a non-profit organization. The club raises money to hold community events and do community projects for families that live, work, or have children in school in Laguna Beach. The club also selects local charities and community organizations to support and work with throughout the year. 

For more information on the club or if you are interested in joining the Parents Club, visit www.lagunabeachparentsclub.com.

