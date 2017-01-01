Village Entrance plan is on a busy agenda

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Planning commissioners sat mostly silent while amended plans and the budget for the Village Entrance project was presented at a joint meeting with the City Council on Dec 5.

They will do their talking on Wednesday. The project is third on an agenda that also includes an update on the Downtown Specific Plan, a temporary art installation on the City Hall lawn, two separate wireless communication facilities and expansion of a State licensed group home from six to 10 residents.

Commissioner Roger McErlane, who was unable to attend the joint meeting, submitted a list of recommendations for consideration. His memo urged the council to undertake a study of the complete Civic Arts District before taking action on the proposed Village Entrance project.

The Village Entrance was described in the staff report on the project as the heart of the [Civic Arts] district and key to ensuring the goal of it being the cultural center of the city.

McErlane opposed planting sycamore trees to screen the parking lot, pointing out that they are deciduous and will be bare of leaves about five months out of 12. He also proposed a less complex shrubbery layout and more rural-looking lighting.

Click on photo for a larger image

Village Entrance Committee recommends complete restoration of Digester Building exterior including a return to the original white paint

“I agree with pretty much everything Roger submitted,” said Commissioner Anne Johnson. “And I am dead set against the chain link fence along the channel crossing, which is all the Orange County Flood Control District will pay for—but I don’t care how much it will cost.

“I was going to say something at the meeting, until Bob (Councilman Whalen) raised the issue.”

The chain link fence, proposed in accordance with Flood Control District requirements, was vigorously opposed by the Village Entrance Committee, composed of Ann Christoph, Ruben Flores, Barbara Metzger and Leah Vasquez.

The group urged a complete restoration of the Digester Building exterior, including a return to the original white paint and recommended installing a unisex restroom on the interior.

They also stressed diversifying the consultant’s recommendation for only two different trees along the roadway. Large plantings of a single tree can be wiped out by a single virus—such as happened to all the Dutch elms on the East Coast.

The commission agenda describes the hearing as a review of the design and development permit for the project, which includes the remodel of the private and employee parking lot, improvement of the center median along Laguna Canyon Road, changes in the entrance and exit to the parking areas, circulation, and a new access bridge across the flood channel.

Commission meetings begin at 6 p.m.