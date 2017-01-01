Outta the bubble

Sometimes you just need to spread your wings – within a few hours driving

Come along with me…

Story and photos by MAGGI HENRIKSON

Yes, we live in paradise. You can’t find a lovelier coastline. The weather is sublime. Friends back east are clamoring to visit. You ought to stay put, and then… There it is – wanderlust: the urge to explore and experience new things. Sometimes you just want to get out of that familiar and very comfortable bubble.

For a weekend getaway from Laguna, I’ve got a few thoughts.

Today’s story has to do with a very do-able, under two-hour drive from Laguna in which you’ll find yourself in a whole other world within the rolling hills of “the other” wine country, Temecula.

Temecula has been undergoing huge ground-shifting changes for a number of years. The area has become one of the biggest land-boom regions in California, for one thing, with housing and population surges like almost nowhere else. It’s also become a destination unto its own.

The drive to Temecula is pleasant enough as you roll along the hills. The first stop is the town center.

Temecula’s pseudo “Old Town” is pretty hokey, with ye old fake Western saloon style buildings and shops jammed with tourist souvenirs. But, mosey along the boardwalk and some of the cross streets, and there is a food scene developing. Weekend brunch seems a popular activity, with nouvelle and farm-to-table concept places boasting lines out the door.

Havana Kitchen had a great selection of Cuban “Dishes, Bowls, and Hand-helds.” For just a little something to get us going until wine o’clock, my husband, Richard, and I shared the classic Cuban – a pulled-pork grilled sandwich with cheese, pickles and mustard, and served with fried plantain.

On the “wine trail” we headed first to Europa Village, a three-country concept vineyard with a 100 million dollar expansion underway. You heard that right. Big money is being put into Southern California wine country.

Click on photo for a larger image

Europa Village, Temecula

Europa Village features their own wines made from grape varietals from Italy, France, and Spain (called Vienza, C’est La Vie, and Bolero Cellars). Sample tastings on the weekends cost $20 per person and include six tastings of their regular menu. The premium tastings are $30 and include an additional two tastes from the premium menu and a souvenir tasting wine glass. The glasses are pretty cool, too, with finger indents in the bowl (no stem), designed to keep the wine at the right temperature for optimum taste.

Click on photo for a larger image

Europa’s server demonstrates how to hold their specially designed

tasting glasses

You can take your tasting sample and enjoy the flower-filled courtyard or the patio backing up to the grapevines. There’s live music on the patio, and we heard an excellent Spanish guitar duo.

Two wineries in a day is my style, so I carefully planned the next stop at Wilson Creek because they have a small concert venue and one of my favorite bands, The Wallflowers, was playing. The trifecta: good wines, a special chef’s tasting menu, plus music.

Click on photo for a larger image

Wilson Creek’s concert venue

At Wilson Creek you can really indulge in their food and wines in the brand new Upper Room, a tasting restaurant overlooking the vineyards, gardens and music venue. For “an elevated wine tasting experience,” the Upper Room offers tastings for $50 per person, which includes a guided tasting of their most exclusive reserve wines with small food pairings designed by the executive chef.

I was pleasantly surprised by the first pairing – Sparkling Brut served with popcorn. Who knew? The sparkling wine was actually elevated a notch by the taste of popcorn as well as the accompanying aged Brie and almonds.

Click on photo for a larger image

Food and wine pairing: the samplings at the Upper Room, Wilson Creek

The ensuing whites and reds all worked well with various charcuterie and dried fruits.

This trip to Temecula is an indulgence in food and wine, to be sure. It’s worthy of an overnight stay, so you can take in some of the special winery dinners, brunches, and live music.

Great Cuban sandwiches and coffee at Havana Kitchen, in Old Town Temecula, 41955 5th Street, www.havanakitchen.com

Europa Village: Taste wines from three regional styles and enjoy music outside on their patio. 33475 La Serena Way, Temecula www.europavillage.com

Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards: Tastings paired with chef selections in the new Upper Room, plus a concert venue. 35960 Rancho California Rd., Temecula www.wilsoncreekwinery.com