Blue Bell Cats want YOU to come to the annual champagne fundraiser – it’s all fur a good cause

Photos by Blue Bell staff member Joyce Buettner

On Sun, Feb 16, the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats holds its annual “Cat’s Meow” Champagne fundraising brunch from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Tivoli Too, located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Blue Bell Cat Retirement Sanctuary, run by the nonprofit Foundation, takes loving care of cats whose owners can no longer care for them or have passed away – and want to be sure that their beloved pets are properly taken care of for the rest of their feline lives.

Click on photo for a larger image

Cody takes a break from yoga to ask you please to attend the event

The event will include champagne and a delicious brunch, specially prepared by the chefs at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Cyn Drive. There will be a silent auction, with beautiful gifts, to raise funds that will go towards care for beloved cats who can no longer remain with their loving human companions.

Click on photso for larger images

Midge is looking at YOU…and Little Girl is already dressed and ready to party

The event will also celebrate the near-completion, eighteen-plus months after plans were announced, of the creation of Blue Bell Gardens, 14 unique “pocket parks” surrounding the cottages in which the cats live.

The Blue Bell Cat Retirement Sanctuary is at 20982 Laguna Canyon Drive.

The gardens are planted and complemented with beautiful fountains, melodic wind chimes and colorful garden art. The project is intended to create and sustain a rich, native habitat for birds, butterflies, bees and lizards, enhance the ecology and conserve water through intelligent use of natural resources.

Click on photso for larger images

Cozy and Laguna are puzzled – why wouldn’t the entire population of Laguna Beach want to come to have fun?

And, of course, to entertain the 50 or so cats that are spending their retirement years in the spacious cottages bequeathed to them by Bertha Yergat.

Ticket prices are $50 an adult, and $15 a child under 12. Reservations in advance by Feb 11, and no tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information on this upcoming event, call 949-494-1586 or visit www.bluebellcats.org.