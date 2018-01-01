“Countdown to Motown!” LagunaTunes begins accepting new members for spring on February 26

Concluding their winter break, LagunaTunes Chorus reconvenes on Monday, Feb 26 at 7 p.m. in the Thurston Middle School theater room. Returning members look forward to another season of fast-paced, energetic, and positive practice sessions. Both new and returning participants are encouraged to attend the initial rehearsal. Tenors and baritones are especially encouraged to join.

New members are welcome to sign up, and preparation begins immediately for the June concert, Countdown to Motown, set for Sunday, June 10. This year’s June concert centers on favorites from the Motor City’s musical heyday. Dancing in the aisles is a definite possibility!

Rehearsals are weekly, Monday nights (7-9 p.m.) at Thurston Middle School, 2100 Park Ave. There are also two or three practices on Saturday in preparation for the concert.

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Some members read music, some do not, age levels cover a broad range, and all are united by a love of music. Emphasis is on fun, learning, improving performance skills, and the joy of group singing. Everyone who registers at the first rehearsal will receive the June concert music. Registration and music fee is $90.

The 60-member chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining choral productions are well known throughout southern Calif.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two concerts per year, in Dec and June. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information: www.lagunatuneschorus.org or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .