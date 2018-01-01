Top female scientists serve as mentors at Girls in Ocean Science Teen Conferences at Ocean Institute

On February 24 and March 17, leading female scientists will be visiting the Ocean Institute to mentor the next generation of scientists during the Girls in Ocean Science Teen Conferences. Each day-long conference session includes hands-on experience in the Ocean Institute’s labs and aboard the research vessel, the R/V Sea Explorer. One-on-one interactions with female scientists motivate girls in middle and high school to embrace their intelligence and pursue careers and degrees in the sciences.

The conference date for middle school is Sat, February 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and for high school, the date is Sat, March 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $50 per person (members receive a 10 percent discount) and includes continental breakfast, lunch, and tee shirt.

Girls spend time on R/V Sea Explorer

Girls who love science or are just beginning to show an interest will come away empowered to explore careers in fields such as oceanography, marine ecology, nautical archeology, conservation, and more. Leading scientists from around the country including Marine Geochemist Emily Klein from Duke University, Nautical Archeologist Rebecca Ingram, and Entrepreneur and Environmental Scientist Norah Eddy of Salty Girl Seafood. Dr. Diane Kim of USC will lead conference sessions that allow participants to experience a day in the life of a scientist.

Throughout the conference, girls learn directly from these leading scientists, and get the opportunity to conduct research, examine an underwater archeology site, cultivate kelp, or help expand the reach of sustainable fisheries.

Hands-on experiments

The Ocean Institute, founded in 1977 as the Orange County Marine Institute, is a community-based non-profit organization that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs ranging from Immersion-based field trips to multi-day programs at sea. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. The Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, eco-tours, cruises, tall ship sails, and other unique events including the annual Jazz Festival in March.

Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr, DP, 949-496-2274.

For a full list of visiting scientists and conference sessions, visit the website at www.oceaninstitute.org.