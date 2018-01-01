Laguna Beach’s Open for Business workshop is set to take place on February 15

Ever wonder what the realities are of starting a business in the local area? No need to wonder anymore with the upcoming workshop that will cover any myths and engage within the community about these topics on Thu, Feb 15 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. located at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Let’s get downtown buzzing by supporting local businesses

There will be informal conversations with representatives from City staff and Planning Commission, Chamber of Commerce and current business members. Commercial real estate agents, commercial building owners and managers, prospective business owners and their representatives are invited to attend these free workshops.

For more information, contact Anthony Viera at (949) 497-0398 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .