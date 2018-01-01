Animals and art: LOCA’s Art and Sea Lions offers visit to PMMC and printmaking class on Sat Feb 10

Art and animals just seem to go together naturally. LOCA Arts Education monthly program Art and Sea Lions combines the two in an especially fun and educational way. It includes a visit to view the sea lions at Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) and a workshop to make a sea lion print to take home. The next workshop is Saturday, Feb 10, from 9-10:30 a.m. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Visit sea lions frolicking in the pool

The morning includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a fun, step-by-step printmaking class with Allison Keefe. Everyone will take home a finished inked print.

The cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those aged six and up, with a paid adult. Free on-site parking is included.

Take home your own print

Advance registration is required. Visit the calendar at www.LOCAarts.orgor call (949) 363-4700.

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, 1-block north of Dog Park.

For more information on PMMC, go to www.pacificmmc.org.