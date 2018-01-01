Print | Email

Acoustic guitarist Doug Smith, Grammy Award Winner, will play at Presbyterian Church this Sunday

Laguna Presbyterian Church is delighted to welcome acoustic guitarist Doug Smith to play at worship services this Sunday, Feb 4 at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. Rev Kathy Sizer is preaching from the Psalms.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Doug Smith, Grammy Award Winner

Doug Smith is a Grammy Award Winner and the 2006 winner of the prestigious Winfield International Fingerstyle Guitar Competition. His playing has been heard on the big screen in the popular 2007 film, August Rush, and his original compositions are heard everywhere from NPR to TCM to Martha Stewart to Good Morning America.

Smith’s music incorporates folk, classical and jazz elements, and has been called “a cross between Chet Atkins, Leo Kottke, and Michael Hedges.”

All are invited to join in worship this Sunday. The church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

For more information, find us on the web at www.lagunapreschurch.org.

