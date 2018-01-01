Garden Club turns 90: Council to honor club contributions to Laguna

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The roots of the Laguna Beach Garden Club are deep in Laguna. The Club celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

A city proclamation at Tuesday’s council meeting will honor the club’s contributions that help make Laguna Beach so unique.

Advocating against billboards on Coast Highway is just one example, but the city’s proclamation also lauds the club for planting trees, and collaborating on the planting and maintenance of the Sister Cities Garden in Heisler Park and the donation of time and financial support for the gardens at Top of World and El Morro elementary schools and Thurston Middle School.

The Club also provides scholarships to Laguna Beach High School seniors, horticultural students at Saddleback Community College and the Laguna College of Art & Design.

Laguna Beach residents and visitors owe today’s Club a big thank you for the charming oasis next to LiveWire Cleaners on Forest Avenue, a respite for eyes and feet, tended by club members.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Garden Club’s influence is felt everywhere in Laguna

According to the club history, a party held in1928 at the Laguna Beach home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Miller, owners of the Mission Inn in Riverside, sowed the seeds that have bloomed for nine decades.

Mrs. W.A. Griffith acted as temporary chair until Fern Buford was elected president. Also elected were Miss Alice Beardsley, first vice president; Mrs. Heil Rider, second vice president and Miss Ann Mason, secretary-treasurer.

Men joined soon thereafter and Heil Rider was appointed Tree Chair. Mrs JA Irons was instrumental in planting trees on Forest Avenue and on school grounds. A committee was appointed to research vacant lots to be planted.

Ernest Bowen donated 400 cypress trees around 1934. Other plantings included Torrey pines, “flaming” and sugar gum eucalpti, according to a history written in 1948 by Elizabeth Adeline Bonner. The history was included in the cornerstone of City Hall, but the full text can be reviewed on the Club’s website. It’s such fun.

The club will kick off its anniversary celebration with the annual Container Garden Silent Auction Fundraiser and raffle on Feb 9

Bidding begins at 9:30 a.m. Funds raised will support the scholarships awarded in May to students in the Laguna Beach area.

The celebration continues on Feb 10 with the first Valentine’s Day Plant & Planter Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laguna Presbyterian Church. Coffee and a light breakfast will be offered in Tankersley Hall.

Other club projects include participation in the Patriots Day Parade in March with their entry created by Carolyn Bent, award-winning designer of Rose Bowl Parade floats.

Laguna also looks forward to the Club’s annual tour of some of the town’s loveliest gardens.

The 2018 Gate and Garden Tour will be held Friday, May 4.

Proceeds support a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology, bird life and donations to several local public gardens and arboretums.

The 501(c)(3) club meets at 9:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month, September through May, in the Tankersley Fellowship Hall of Laguna Presbyterian Church.

New members are welcomed. Dues for a single membership are $45/year. For more information email Connie Maxsenti at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .