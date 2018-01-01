Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association enjoys private reception at Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) board members and representatives enjoyed an evening at Laguna Art Museum and the opportunity to meet artist Dan McCleary on February 15.

Photo courtesy of LBSCA

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) board members and representatives during their private reception and tour of Laguna Art Museum with artist Dan McCleary (standing in front row with brown shirt)

The special event celebrated LBSCA’s ties to Mexico to honor its sister city, San José del Cabo. Attendees were treated to a private viewing and tour of the “Dan McCleary – Prints from Oaxaca” (Oct 2, 2017 - Feb 25, 2018) exhibit. Adding to the festivities were margaritas, refreshments and small Mexican bites.

Since 2000, the Los Angeles-based artist Dan McCleary, has made regular visits to the Taller de Grabado in Oaxaca, Mexico, to work with Mexican master printer Fernando Sandoval. The exhibition focused on the prints McCleary has made at the Taller, mostly etchings and other forms of intaglio, along with related paintings and drawings. His subject matter has ranged from sugar skulls to a head of Christ after the Renaissance painter Correggio, from studies of men and women – in a series titled Masculine/Feminine – to portraits and floral still lifes.

Photo courtesy Dan McCleary

Dan McCleary, Skull #5, 2017, etching, aquatint, pastel and watercolor, trial proof, 8 X 7 inches

Laguna Beach has three Sister Cities: Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014). Since its inception, Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, has been focused on cultural, educational and social exchanges. It is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachsistercities.org.