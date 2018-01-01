KX 93.5 announces on-air staff changes and new programming – Zach will do the Scramble

KX 93.5, Laguna Beach’s FM radio station, announces changes to its daily on-air lineup.

Zach Churchill, the former afternoon DJ, will be the primary host of “Daily Scramble Live” on weekday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon.

He will be joined by a revolving door of KX 93.5 family members, including General Manager Tyler Russell, Music Director Steph Weaver-Weinberg, Development Director Monica Silva, and Promotions Director Tommy Benson.

Submitted photo

Zach Churchill

Weekday afternoons from noon to 5 p.m. will focus on music and community, with new band introductions and daily Laguna Beach news and information, including weather, traffic, surf and events, from Russell.

Jason Feddy, the former co-host of “Daily Scramble Live,” has elected to resign from KX 93.5 to pursue other opportunities.

“Although we are saddened at the loss of Jason, we are more motivated than ever to bring Laguna Beach world-class radio dedicated to bands, community and our audience with a morning show that is 100 percent live,” said Russell. “So, give us a shot as we lead the charge in resurging independent radio featuring the newest, coolest tunes and local info.”

Churchill’s revised “Daily Scramble Live” includes segments like “Laguna Beach Trivia,” “The Only in Laguna File,” “Abstract Facts with Zach,” and “Big Band Theory.”

Feddy’s volume 1 and 2 collections of “Jason Sings the Police Blotter” songs are still available on the station’s website in KX membership packages.

KX 93.5 has also begun “March Music Madness,” where the station won’t repeat a single song for the entire month to further its mission of music discovery and appreciation.

To consider supporting KX 93.5, visit www.KX935.com/join and check out its newly-released membership levels and benefits.

For more information, contact Tyler Russell at