Get involved in making Laguna “the most prepared city” in OC’s Disaster Preparedness Campaign

This coming October will mark the 25th anniversary of the horrific 1993 fire in Laguna Beach that destroyed 440 homes and threatened even more. Those who lived through that day remember it as if it were yesterday. But there are many newer residents who don’t even know about that fire, and some who know that it happened but are not familiar with what it took to rebuild.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

This photo shows some of the 440 homes destroyed by the 1993 fires

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Laguna Fires, a new program will launch on March 1 to make Laguna Beach the Most Prepared City in Orange County. It is the goal of the program, administered in a partnership between the City and Laguna Beach CERT, to get as many households as possible to take the pledge towards emergency preparedness.

The process is simple, 1) Make an emergency plan; 2) Create an emergency kit; and 3) Sign the pledge online to help make us the Most Prepared City in Orange County.

Take the pledge and spread the word

To access materials, checklists, and to sign the pledge please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared. Residents will be encouraged to get their neighbors, friends, co-workers and fellow members in local organizations to join in the effort. There will be pop-up booths around town and street teams of CERT members delivering information about the program.

The goal is to get 25 percent of Laguna Beach or approximately 3,000 households to take the pledge by Oct 27, the 25th anniversary of the fire. By getting as many households on board as possible to be prepared for emergencies, Laguna Beach will be able to demonstrate that lessons have been learned and that our residents are willing to be ready when and if the next disaster strikes.

For more information about the preparedness campaign, please contact Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 497-0389.