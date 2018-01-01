The ADL presents LBPD’s Cpl Cornelius Ashton with Helene & Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) will honor LBPD’s Corporal Cornelius Ashton with the ADL Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate at a ceremony at the Skirball Center in LA on Tuesday, March 13.

The ADL’s press release reads as follows: “Although Laguna Beach Police Corporal Cornelius Ashton spent the early part of his adolescent years around gangs, he pursued a career in law enforcement. As the Juvenile Crimes Detective in the Laguna Beach Police Department, not only has he successfully investigated racially-motivated hate crimes targeting students of color, he also has stepped in to protect LGBTQ students from being bullied, and went so far as to prevent a possible active shooter situation on a school campus.”

Police Chief Laura Farinella told Stu News, “I am honored and proud of Corporal Cornelius Ashton for being recognized for his outstanding work, and being selected as the recipient of the prestigious and coveted ADL 2018 Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate.

“He was selected for his ongoing commitment, support and contribution in helping to eliminate hate and prejudice. His efforts have been instrumental in promoting acceptance and in welcoming diversity within our community!”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cpl Cornelius Ashton

Maurice Possley, whose family had a watermelon thrown at their house in late 2016 by LBHS students (Possley’s son is African-American), had this to say: “Detective Ashton is everything a citizen desires in a police officer. He works very hard and is diligent, empathetic, a good listener, smart, careful, and intuitive. He cares about the citizens and our safety. He has a sense of humor, great attention to detail, and is professional and ethical. I am proud to call him a friend.”

Many high-ranking members of law enforcement community from throughout Southern California will be in attendance, including Sheriff Jim McDonnell, LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala, FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Paul Delacourt, ATF Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge William McMullan and more.

The program begins at 11:30 a.m. At noon, awards are given, honorees speak, and community and victim impact statements are made.

The event takes place at the Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles.

The Sherwood Prize was created in 1996 by Joe and Helene Sherwood, founders of family owned and operated Daniel’s Jewelers, to recognize those in the law enforcement community that go above and beyond their job descriptions in combating extremism, bigotry, and hatred.

The Anti-Defamation League, founded in 1913, is one of the nation’s premier human relations and civil rights agencies and is dedicated to combating anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry, defending democratic ideals, and protecting civil rights for all.

Visit their website www.adl.org/orangecounty.adl.org.