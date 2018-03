Where’s Maggi?

She’s baaaaack…!

Maggi is out hunting again for “secret” places in Laguna for our readers to catch. Take a look at this week’s spot, and see if you can identify where it is. Feel free to submit your answer to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The answer will be in the next issue, as will this week’s “winners”.