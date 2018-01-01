What I learned at the LBPD’s Citizen Academy about the homelessness challenge in Laguna

By CAMERON GILLESPIE

Picking up where I left off last time, after our amazing encounter with Ranger, LBPD’s K-9 unit, during our 12-week Citizen Academy class, we were introduced to Cpl Jason Farris, who made a promise that most people don’t really want to hear: “I can make you homeless in two months,” he said.

But before Cpl Farris elaborated on this rather worrying statement, he wanted to acknowledge the members of the current Police Explorer program who had filed in and sat along the wall and announced that Explorer Ana had taken second out of a class of 150. Everyone cheered, and then three more Explorers were recognized, having recently graduated from the program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LBPD

Cpl Jason Farris

Cpl Farris, who started his career in the Community Outreach eight years ago, turned serious. He gave a brief history of the homeless problem in Laguna Beach, mentioning that at one point, solutions to solving the problem ranged from one extreme to the other: Either provide them with a “Taj Mahal” style building with all the amenities, or put them on a boat and sending them to Catalina.

Subsequently, Laguna Beach was tasked with building what exists today: the Alternative Sleeping Location, or ASL, which is located on Laguna Cyn Rd just north of the dog park.

Anyone is susceptible to becoming homeless, according to Cpl Farris.

“I’ve seen it happen to individuals with $200,000 annual incomes, lawyers, and doctors.”

He said, “I can [picture any of you] homeless within two months.”

Loss of a job, deep depression, or mental illness can cause homelessness

A loss of a job, a bout of deep depression or mental illness, were some of the ways this occurs, Cpl Farris said.

Farris, who spoke with passion about the homeless situation, has been witness to a dark element of our community, and he showed photos of homeless individuals to humanize them in his talk.

“This one breaks my heart,” he said, as the slide screen showed a dated photo of a young blonde boy in a Boy Scout Uniform. Cpl Farris mentioned that he has a boy of his own the same age who is also in the Boy Scouts.

“This is Cowboy,” he said, then advancing to the next slide, which showed a modern day photo of Cowboy, who has recently passed away. Cowboy moved to Laguna Beach several decades ago, and never made it off the streets.

If Cpl Farris is approached by a homeless individual who does wish to get off the streets, he has an approach. He stops whatever he’s doing, gets them showered, and sends them back to wherever they need to get to. If that requires a plane trip, he takes them to the airport, bypasses TSA, and escorts them onto the plane.

If they come back to Laguna Beach, and they need a second chance, even a third chance, he will always opt for this. Each plane ticket costs about $130 on average, far less than what it costs the City to have them on the streets.

However, if for some reason they cannot get off the streets, the ASL is available to provide for a limited number of homeless people, providing an overnight bed and meals.

Given that all is provided to the homeless by the city, he warned to never give a panhandler money. A panhandler makes on average $20 per hour.

Coming up for the next class, stay tuned as a class member gets tipsy, and tries to pass a field sobriety test.