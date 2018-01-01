Letter from LBUSD Superintendent of Schools regarding nationwide School Walkout on March 14

Dear LBUSD Community,

In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, many have taken to social media to call for students and educators to participate in one or more school walkouts in the coming months. Some students may wish to show solidarity with the Florida victims by planning and taking part in the widely publicized nationwide school walkout for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. on March 14, in honor of the 17 victims who lost their lives.

LBUSD respects students’ First Amendment right, under federal and state law, to freedom of speech in the school environment. The March 14 event is entirely student-driven and voluntary. It is not sponsored by LBUSD or our schools.

In accordance with state law, we will not discipline students who choose to assemble, provided they adhere to the following District and school guidelines:

All activities must be peaceful and respectful.

At no time may students leave campus.

Students who chose to assemble must stay in the designated areas on campus, so as to not disrupt a safe and orderly educational environment for all students and school staff.

Students may not exceed the identified break period and must return to class when instructed by school staff.

Under the law, school districts may provide appropriate time and place alternatives to ensure no to minimal disruption to the instructional process. Our secondary schools are adjusting break periods in the bell schedule and planning supervised remembrance activities to take place on campus during the break period for students who wish to participate.

We are reminding and expecting students and community members to be open to varying opinions and to keep communication and behavior toward one another peaceful, respectful, and safe. We are not facilitating one message or belief over another, rather we are creating safe space for all students during a time when they may wish to explore and exercise their right to free speech through a student-initiated event.

We would like all students to remain on campus and not miss their educational day. Those who choose to leave campus or not return to class after the break are subject to a period truancy.

At our elementary schools, we are not discussing the Parkland tragedy or walkout events on a schoolwide level but will provide a safe and supportive space for individual students who want to speak with a trusted adult. Please let your school office or teacher know if your child needs counseling support.

To ensure campus safety, outside groups, parents/guardians, and other individuals who do not have official school business will not be allowed on campus to participate in the walkouts. Anyone visiting school campuses for school-related matters or for volunteer work must check in with the front office.

As with any important issue, we encourage you to have a conversation with your student and to make your own expectations clear to your child related to these non-school sponsored activities. The recent school shooting tragedy has understandably prompted emotion and motivated engagement. This is an opportunity for our greater school community to provide guidance on how students can be civically engaged and politically aware through an educational lens.

Sincerely,

Jason Viloria, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools