Gemstone of the Month

Like the ocean waters, aquamarine seduces with clear blue-green tones

By LORRAINE HORNBY

Like the ocean waters for which it is named, aquamarine seduces with clear, sparkling blue-green tones. Its name comes from the Latin word for seawater, and in ancient times sailors would use it as a talisman to keep them safe at sea.

The March birthstone is part of the beryl gems species (as is emerald, which I’ll be writing about in May). The blue-green shades come from iron, and aquamarine crystals are often large and provide gems with excellent transparency and clarity.

Some aquamarines are so pale that you only see a hint of blue in them - these are less desirable stones. Aquamarines do not have the intense blues that can be seen in sapphires, but a quality stone will have a distinct sea-blue color.

Photo by Robert Weldon/GIA

Aqua specimens

The most significant deposits of aquamarine are found in Brazil, but it is also mined in: Australia, China, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan, United States, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Dom Pedro aquamarine

In the late 1980s, an exceptional aquamarine crystal was discovered in Minas Gerais, Brazil. It was over three feet long — until it was accidentally dropped and broken into three pieces. The biggest of these pieces eventually became the famous Dom Pedro aquamarine — the largest cut aquamarine in the world.

Photo by Smithsonian Institution

The Dom Pedro Aquamarine

It was sculpted into a faceted obelisk by the world renowned master gem cutter Bernd Munsteiner, who spent four months just studying the crystal, and another six cutting, faceting, and polishing it. He called it “the project of his life.”

The crystal from which this magnificent sculpture emerged originally weighed 60 pounds and was approximately two feet in length.

After cutting, the Dom Pedro weighed about 4.6 pounds and it stands nearly 14 inches high. In 2011, it was given to the Smithsonian Institution by Jane Mitchell and her husband, Jeffrey Bland.

Other famous aquamarines

The Maine: 137 carats, on display at the Field Museum in Chicago. It is the largest nearly-flawless aquamarine found in the United States.

The Roosevelt: 1,847 carats. It was a gift to Eleanor Roosevelt from the government of Brazil in 1935, and is now in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library.

The Most Precious: 1,000 carats. This emerald-cut gem was given by Evyan Perfumes to the Smithsonian in 1963.

Lorraine Hornby is a local jewelry artist and Certified Gemologist, SCC. Her work can be viewed at www.studio44jewelry.com and you can read more about gemstones and jewelry fabrication on her blog, www.studio44jewelry.wordpress.com.