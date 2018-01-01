Barbara’s Column

Parade dodges rainout

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of Patriots Day Parade participants or audience.

A sudden downpour, as parade participants were finishing last-minute touches on their entries, just as suddenly blew out. Parade organizers and participants could breathe easily again. All their hard work was not for naught.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club’s entry was probably the least affected by the rain. It was adorned as always with fresh flowers by professional float designer Carolyn Bent, who, not incidentally, won first place in this year’s Rose Bowl Parade. Her Garden Club design was awarded second place in the Community Service Category on Saturday

The Garden Club’s float simply blossomed during the brief rain shower

Garden Club parade Co-Chair Diane Kloke put in a plug for the annual Gate & Garden on May 4, the proceeds of which fund numerous civic projects.

“We maintain pocket parks throughout the city, including the Sister Cities plot in Heisler Park and the gardens at our elementary and middle schools,” said Kloke. “The tour also funds our scholarships for Laguna Beach High School and Laguna College of Art & Design students.”

Learn more at the club’s monthly meetings at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

First prize in the Community Service Category went to the Laguna Art Museum.

Third place was won by the Laguna Beach Elementary Schools Honors Chorus, which sang it way along the parade route.

The elementary schools’ band came in second to the Anneliese School band, which included a pet goat.

Laguna elementary school band came second to Anneliese

Palmdale High School won the Band Sweepstakes.

Glori Fickling chose the Beach Cities Auto Collison entry for the Grand Marshal’s Award. Parade Committee Chair Christopher Tomlin picked the Pageant of the Masters’ entry; a plethora of costumed characters from past pageants escorting a towering horse, last seen in the Pony Express vignette in the 2017 show, ridden by Conner Sink.

Laguna’s American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts had no competition for the Color Guard Award.

The Anneliese School band – with goat – came in first in its category

Youth Float honors went to Laguna Outreach Community Arts, better and more easily known as LOCA. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center took second place.

Laguna Beach County Water District was awarded first prize in the Commercial Float category for its stylized wave-decorated vehicle, reflecting both the parade’s Waves of Freedom theme and the district’s primary mission to deliver water to Laguna.

The Pageant of the Masters picked up its second award for second place in the category: a plethora of costumed characters from pageants escorting a giant horse from the 2017 Pony Express vignette, ridden by Conner Sink.

Main Street Bar & Cabaret came in third for the all-stock, 1931 Model A Ford, owned by Wayne Rollins and his wife Peggy Perkins, an entertainer at the bar owned by Wendy and James Jones.

Senior clowns weren’t just in it for the laugh: they won third place

Community Service kudos went to the Learn to Stop Bullying/Ability Awareness Project float. The Laguna Beach non-profit provides anti-bullying education. The entry included a performance by Junko Cheng and Maya Fischbein singing “Waves of Freedom,” written by Laguna Beach resident Shadi Pourkashef, who founded the local non-profit.

The entry honored 50 children who have died by suicide after relentless bullying, said Sandy Thornton who supports the group.

Ebell Club came in second in the category. The club is one of the oldest non-profits in Laguna Beach and the first group to fund a scholarship to Laguna Beach High School graduates.

Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley was awarded third place.

No contest for the Novelty Commercial: Ralphs was the lone winner.

Three categories for vehicles rounded out the winners.

Jim and Sandy Gillam copped first place in the Antique Category for LAM, followed by Main Street’s second award for a car owned by Perkins.

Skipper Carillo had a home run day at the Parade

The Rotary Club drove off with first place in the Classic Auto category. Second place went to three-time winner Laguna Art Museum and third was awarded to No Square Theatre’s, entry owned by Pat Quilter.

Top prize for contemporary autos went to Laguna Food Pantry. Dr. Korey Jorgensen, one of the Pantry’s “paraders” gave a shout out to U.S Bank, which has a drop-off food bin on the premises for always appreciated donations.

Laguna Beach Life Guards won second place; with third place going to the multiple winning Water District.

Parade honorees, who rode the parade route early, cheered on the entries at the reviewing stand. 2018 honorees included Honored Patriot George Ciampa, Citizen of the Year Heidi Miller, Junior Citizens of the Year Marisa Schatz and Joseph Ravenna, Laguna Art Museum Artists of the Year, and Athletes of the Year the Laguna Beach Water Polo Club’s 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under girls teams that won titles during last summer’s Junior Olympics.

They were joined Sandi Werthe, who deserves an award for her years of outstanding effort on behalf of the parade and by everybody’s favorite Lagunan: Skipper Carrillo.

Skipper’s catchwords say it all. It was a “Home Run Day.”

