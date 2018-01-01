Brain health is on the minds of seniors who attended UCI MIND “Ask the Doc” open Q & A session at Susi Q

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Although the day is wet and dreary, it doesn’t stop 85 audience members from attending UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders (UCI MIND) “Ask the Doc” event at Susi Q. The roomful of mostly seniors is serious and here for one thing, to get answers to their questions regarding the widespread problem of Alzheimer’s, memory loss and brain health.

It’s not an entirely comfortable situation, as I am well into that age bracket, and so the Q & A session will hit home more than I want it to.

An impressive panel

The responses will come from Moderator Joshua Grill, PhD, co-director of UCI MIND, and an impressive panel consisting of Assistant Clinical Professor, Aimee Pierce, MD, Senior Neuropsychologist UCI MIND, Malcolm Dick, PhD, and Lindsay Hohsfield, PhD, post-doctoral scholar, neurobiology and behavior.

For more than 30 years, UCI MIND has been at the forefront of Alzheimer’s disease research, and its goal is to develop improved means for effective diagnosis and treatment, and to provide help to families and caregivers.

After Dr. Grill introduces his panel, the audience learns the unique connection Susi Q has with UCI MIND. Ann Quilter, daughter-in-law of Susi Q’s namesake, the late Elizabeth Quilter, takes the microphone.

Click on panel for larger image

Photo by Jo Ekblad

(L-R) Joshua Grill, PhD, Malcolm Dick, PhD, Ann Quilter, Lindsay Hohsfield, PhD, Aimee Pierce, MD

Quilter says, “Orange County is so fortunate to be home to this extraordinary resource. As we are all well aware, no family is immune to this insidious disease that robs memories and joys from our loved ones. I know that I am of high risk with parents that died of Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

“With UCI MIND’s educational resources and research, I am committed to ameliorating as much risk as I can. I also feel a responsibility to my children and others to do what I can to further the science of discovery which is why I am a grateful participant in several studies.”

Ann Quilter’s experience with UCI MIND

Quilter continues, “I am tested yearly for memory and cognition, lifestyle choices (exercise and diet) and neurological functioning. I give blood and spinal fluid for testing and in another study, extensive MRI’s. Upon death, UCI MIND will lovingly receive my brain for research, its value exponentially increased because of their knowledge and understanding of my health and memory journey. I understand I am high risk but also understand that that knowledge is power. You better believe that knowing the risk I am committed to taking care of myself! There are no guarantees in life but I have a choice on how to live the life I do have, here and now.”

Alzheimer’s vs dementia

Before the Q & A session begins, Dr. Grill answers the most frequently asked question, “What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?”

This has always been a murky area for me as well, one he quickly clarifies.

“Dementia is a syndrome. If there are cognitive problems, challenges in thinking, and loss of ability to function in life, the cause could be Alzheimer’s Disease, which is an accumulation of abnormal proteins in part of the brain.”

Plaques, abnormal clusters of protein fragments, build up between nerve cells. Dead and dying nerve cells cause tangles, which are made up of twisted strands of another protein. Scientists are not absolutely sure what causes cell death and tissue loss in the Alzheimer’s brain, but plaques and tangles are prime suspects.

Alzheimer’s most common cause of dementia

Alzheimer’s is a fatal disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. It’s the most common cause of dementia (60-80 percent), a general term for the loss of memory and other abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. However, there can be other causes for dementia, such as Parkinson’s disease or Huntington’s disease.

UCI MIND works in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association. Larissa Haiker, Family Services Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, who was also in attendance, says, “UCI MIND’s Ask the Doc program is such a unique opportunity to hear directly from doctors and researchers in the dementia field. The Alzheimer’s Association has been a longtime funder of UCI MIND’s research projects and we are excited to have been able to partner together with Laguna Beach Seniors to bring this event to the local community.”

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Jo Ekblad

Ann Quilter addresses panel

Haven’t all of us over Social Security age wondered what the difference is between normal memory loss and dementia? Just the other day, I couldn’t remember the name of an actress in a film, one of the things I’ve always prided myself on. Who was that saloon singer in Blazing Saddles? Madeline Kahn. Thanks, Google.

Alzheimer’s Association states, “Normal cognitive decline is different from dementia in that it is not severe enough to interfere with daily life.”

In that case, guess I’ll chalk that memory blip up to just normal cognitive decline.

Dr. Grill further notes a daunting statistic, “Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the US, and the third leading cause of death in Orange County.”

This means we have a lot of older folks in OC, and the figure is growing. By 2040, as per www.ochealthiertogether.org, it is projected that almost one in four residents in Orange County will be 65 or older. Although Alzheimer’s is not normal aging, age is the greatest know risk factor for developing the disease.

The three stages of Alzheimer’s disease

Breaking down Alzheimer’s disease into three stages, Dr. Dick explains:

Pre-clinical stage, which can last 20 years, plaques start to form, but there are no symptoms;

Cognitive changes, three to eight years, mild (yet obvious) cognitive impairment, memory loss, thinking changes, but ability to function still maintained;

Plaques and tangles (period of four to eight years) make it difficult to function day to day - equals dementia.

Unfortunately, there is no known cure for Alzheimer’s; however, there are medications that improve the quality of life for the patient and the caregiver.

Unsettling as the data is, by the end of the two-hour “Ask the Doc” program, the amount of critical information the audience heard was well worth any discomfort approaching the subject matter. Knowledge is truly the best medicine.

Due to the volume and importance of the Q & A session, this will be a two-part series. In the next issue, we will cover some of the questions and responses, advice the panel gave on prevention, how and when to address symptoms, and research and clinical trials at UCI MIND.

For more information on UCI MIND, go to www.mind.uci.edu.

For the Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alz.org.

Susi Q events are listed at www.thesusiq.org.