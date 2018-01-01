Seventh Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest focuses on capturing (and preserving) MPAs

The Seventh Annual Laguna Bluebelt Coalition’s Photo Contest asks entrants to capture the recovery of Southern California’s largest Marine Protected Area (MPA) with images useful in monitoring the health of regional sea life. Laguna Bluebelt wants photographers to join in celebrating the seventh anniversary of Laguna’s treasured MPAs with the kickoff of their one-of-a-kind local photo competition.

The contest, which started earlier this month, continues through Friday, April 6.

Protection of Laguna’s MPAs requires routine monitoring. The Annual Photo Contest inspires a cadre of “citizen scientists” to seek pictures of Laguna’s unique marine life while depicting ocean water quality and clarity.

Click on photo for larger image

2017 First Place winner, Professional, Into the Great Wide Open by Dan Stensland

“Photographers increase statewide monitoring efforts by placing more eyes on the sea and the many ways we enjoy the coastline and ocean,” observes Jinger Wallace, a key organizer of the popular event.

Everyone will have a chance to win great prizes: a helicopter ride for two with OC Helicopters; two nights lodging and dinner for two at The Ranch; SUP with Sunset Paddle; a local dive trip for two with Beach Cities Scuba; one hour massage or facial from Massage Envy Laguna Beach; dinner for two at Brussels Bistro; and gift cards from La Sirena Grill.

Laguna Bluebelt has made it easier than ever to enter in one of two categories –

Professional or Amateur. Simply upload your photo to our photo contest webpage by April 6 at www.contest.lagunabluebelt.org. Photos must have been taken within or of Laguna›s MPAs during the past year.

Click on photo for larger image

2017 Third Place winner, Professional, A Kelp Perspective by Sean Hunter Brown

Emphasis will be placed upon photos shot either over or under water that celebrate a healthy ocean environment and respect for our MPAs. Contest winners will be honored at an exhibit and artist reception on June 8 at Forest and Ocean Gallery.

Decades of over-fishing diminished much of California’s marine life, prompting a massive effort in the late 1990’s to establish a statewide network of MPAs. Laguna Beach’s rocky coastline and secluded coves convinced scientists and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to create the LB MPAs – the largest in Southern California and the only citywide reserve in the State.

By engaging photographers each year, images help to convince supporters and skeptics alike that Laguna’s MPAs can help to restore and protect regional fisheries as one of several global “Hope Spots,” while offering a sanctuary and nursery for present and future sea life for all to enjoy.

For complete guidelines, go to www.campaign.r20.constantcontact.com.