Spread the word: Celebrate National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day on April 2 by donating to Laguna Food Pantry

Monday, April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, and the Laguna Food Pantry is requesting donations of these nutrition superheroes. The Pantry works to keep a stock of both for its shoppers, especially peanut butter because of its protein-rich and nutrient-laden qualities and its shelf stability.

“Peanut butter is a great combination of fiber and protein that fills you up and keeps you feeling full longer,” noted Anne Belyea, Laguna Food Pantry’s executive director. “It is a popular sandwich spread, for children and adults, because it’s both nutritious and economical. Anyone can make themselves a sandwich with it anytime, no cooking skills necessary.”

Peanut butter, jelly, or any of the Pantry’s most-needed food items (tuna, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, beans, and cereal) can be dropped off year-round in the lobby of US Bank Laguna Beach at 310 Glenneyre near Forest Ave, at the Pantry between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., or by placing an online order through one of the nonprofit’s supporting youth groups, Crushing Hunger www.crushinghunger.org.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 3,500 lbs of free, fresh, nutritious groceries. Approximately 400 families and individuals in need shop at the pantry each week. Half of those families include babies and children.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

New volunteers are always welcome.

For more information, go to www.lagunafoodpantry.org.