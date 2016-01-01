Playhouse names Doug Vogel director of development

Laguna Playhouse Board of Directors, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham announced today that Doug Vogel has joined Laguna Playhouse as its new director of development.

Comments Wareham, “We are so honored to have Doug Vogel join our Playhouse family as its new director of development. In these challenging times for theatre, [this] is such a vital position for any institution and we are so fortunate to have Doug join the team here at the Playhouse.”

Highly qualified Doug Vogel will be the Playhouse’s new director of development

Doug Vogel comes to the playhouse from Community Action Partnership of Orange County, where he oversaw a $1.8 million fundraising and branding campaign for the organization’s 50th anniversary. Prior to that, he served as director of major giving for Catalina Island Conservancy during the initial stages of the $150 million Imagine Catalina Capital Campaign.

Doug has produced highly acclaimed fundraising events including East LA Meets Napa and OC AIDS Walk, which was named “Best Charity” by OC Weekly in 2007.

A native of Orange County, Doug is an alumnus of the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts, has sung in Carnegie Hall, and has written and performed music for stage and screen. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Fullerton and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

Founded in 1920, the Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is noted for its artistic excellence, wide-ranging performing arts programming, award-winning youth education offerings and community partnerships.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com