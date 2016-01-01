Neighborhood Congregational Christmas Eve festivities

Neighborhood Congregational Church welcomes all to A Musical Christmas in its Sanctuary on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., with a message from Reverend Jeff Utter.

A press release said, “On this birthday of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, we celebrate with music, poetry, dance and sacred scriptures. We cherish our own inner light and the power of sharing that light in the world around us with music by Pam Wicks, Doug Miller, John Cross & Brass Trio, Terell Anansi Washington, Beth and Steve Wood, Claire Howell, Jack Middleton, and William Sigismondi. Original poetry and scriptures will be read by John Gardiner and Carrie Pohlhammer.

“By coming together as a community, may we inspire the message of Hope, Peace, Joy and Love! The evening will culminate with candlelight, and the singing of “Silent Night.”

NCC is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, and parking is free.

Go to www.ncclaguna.org for information and directions, or call 494-8061.