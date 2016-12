Net-Works Christmas Eve Gathering at Woman’s Club

All are invited to Net-Works Christmas Eve Gathering, “A Time to Remember and Celebrate Jesus.”

The gathering will be on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Christmas desserts and coffee will follow. All are welcome!

For more information call 949-328-7230. Net-Works L.B. is a member of the Association of Vineyard Churches.