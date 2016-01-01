Water District and Gallery Q sponsor water-wisdom classes and art show – with a call for artist submissions on Jan 12

The Laguna Beach County Water District and the Gallery Q at the Susi Q have joined forces to present a series of classes on waterwise gardens and an art show that captures the beauty of the gardens.

“Art and water have been influential in shaping the history of our city,” said Renee Hinchey, general manager of the water district. “Due to the state’s ongoing drought conditions, saving water has become part of our lifestyle.

“As a result, Laguna Beach has begun to embrace the esthetics of sustainable plants and waterwise gardening.”

Students are invited to enter a work of art in the district’s Plant a Seed competition that features the beauty of waterwise gardening. Graphic, illustrations, paintings or photographs will be accepted. There is no size limit.

Deadline for student entries is 5 p.m., Dec. 23.

Gallery Q has announced a call for adult artists to submit work on the same theme, including paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculpture, textiles and ceramics. Entries may be submitted from 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 12 and from 3 to 5 p.m., Jan. 13 at the Susi Q.

Download a PDF entry form for Plant a Seed artists here

“We are excited to partner with the water district and highlight waterwise gardens in this era of drought,” said Laurie Smith, co-arts director at the Susi Q.

Both student and adult winners will be exhibited in the gallery from Jan. 14 through Feb 24.

Susi Q Classes will be held Jan. 20 and 21.

Classes:

*An artist-led tour of the Hortense Miller Gardens for a $75 fee, reservations required through mailto: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

*California–friendly landscape training, from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21; no charge, but call (494) 342-1432 for reservations

*A conversation with artist Gianne de Genevraye from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 21

An artist’s reception will follow the Art of Conservation opening exhibit. Both are free.

For more information, visit www.lbcwd.org/ar-of-conservation or www.lbcwd.org

Barbara Diamond