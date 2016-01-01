Christmas spread cheers Laguna’s homeless at the White House, thanks to Don Sciortino’s efforts

Generous local resident Don Sciortino’s Net-Works annual Christmas lunch for Laguna’s homeless people took place at The White House, 340 S. Coast Hwy, on Mon Dec 19 at 2 p.m. Approximately 80 hungry people arrived to enjoy the tasty meal and companionship.

Click on photo for a larger image

Party time for Laguna’s homeless at the White House, thanks to the Sciortino family, the restaurant, Net-Works and the generosity of locals

A large number of residents donated $15 per person to make the event happen, donations which Sciortino greatly appreciated.

Server Blake noted that all who took part seemed to enjoy the meals enormously. The smiles on the faces of those lined up with plates were a testament to the truth of this statement.

Click on photo for a larger image

Don Sciortino sits with two happy dinner companions

Not only did the attendees enjoy the meal, they were also grateful to receive a backpack with toiletries.

This event, complete with a live vocalist, brought Christmas cheer to those who are among the less fortunate in our community. It will be a day – and a meal – long remembered. The White House deserves applause for the restaurant’s willingness to host the event.