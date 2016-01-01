Christmas with the American Legion Auxiliary – be a part

Since last year’s handmade Christmas stockings were very appreciated by our Troops overseas, Diane Connell and Beth Johnsen of the Laguna Beach American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 222, decided to oil their sewing machine and start sewing at the first of the year. Diane said, “By November Beth and I were able to complete 154 colorful Christmas stockings for our Troops again this year. With the help of our American Legion Post members and friends, who sponsored each one of our stockings, they were able to buy the goodies to fill each and every one.”

Auxiliary member Barbara Rostolder along with her grandchildren, Top of the World Elementary School and Laguna resident Rosalind Russell from R Star Foundation, wrote cards and letters to be included.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Beth Johnsen (L), Cynthia Martinez, Diane Connell, Sandi Werthe and Lisa Larsen

Diane Connell, Beth Johnsen, Sandi Werthe and Lisa Larsen were honored to bring their filled stockings partnering with the San Clemente nonprofit organization “Words of Comfort, Hope and Promise” and participate in stuffing their 2,000 stockings. Their president/founder Cynthia Martinez said the stockings were going to Afghanistan, Iraq and air dropped to our troops in Syria.

“What a rewarding feeling to know that we are doing a little something for our men and women who give so much to keep us safe! Now that we have completed this project we have already started to sew for next year,” said Connell.

Donations of holiday fabric are always welcome. Please contact Diane Connell at 494-2065 to arrange delivery.