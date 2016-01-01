Everyone is invited to celebrate the winter solstice with drums & by candlelight on Dec 21, 7 - 10 p.m.

A nondenominational, candlelit celebration of joy, peace, music and drumming will take place at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, this Wed, Dec 21 between 7 and 10 p.m. The gathering will celebrate the winter solstice as well as the happiness of Christmas and the holiday season.

Bring a flameless candle and a drum (if you have one)

According to NCC, this magical, non-denominational celebration brings joy to people gathering in love, community and peace, all of which are much needed this year, no matter their path in life or faith.

There will be many special appearances - from gong masters to local entertainers to tribal elders - to help ring in the season.

While the event is free, there is a suggested donation of $11 at the door. Attendees are asked to bring a flameless candle – be sure it is flameless! – and, if desired, a drum to participate in the drum circle.

Celebrating the winter solstice is an ancient tradition

For thousands of years, people have marked the winter solstice with feasts and festivals, celebrating the rebirth of the sun on this, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, as they look forward to the ultimate return of spring and summer. Of course, Dec 21 is the longest day of the year in the southern hemisphere.

Ancient Celts (well, they didn’t consider themselves ancient at the time) marked the winter solstice with celebrations and feasting. For them, mistletoe, holly and evergreen trees became symbols of life that outlasted even the darkest and coldest of winters. These symbols have, of course, transmogrified into emblems of Christmas, as seen in Christmas trees and the wreaths that hang on front doors.

People gather at Stonehenge to mark sunset on the shortest day of the year

The Romans were particularly fond of the winter solstice, celebrating the occasion with the multi-day tradition of Saturnalia. During Saturnalia, there was much dancing, drinking, and gambling, as well as sacrifices to Saturn, the god of agriculture, to ensure that the lengthening days would bring the natural world back to life and lead to good harvests. The focus, however, was primarily on the carnival atmosphere.

Merry Christmas or Happy Solstice? Either way, time to celebrate

Apparently, in the early 300s, Pope Julius I, realizing that the Bible was unclear as to the exact date of Jesus’s birth, decided to set December 25 as “Christmas Day.” This decision was said to be part of a strategy to replace the traditions of the Roman Saturnalia festival, with the hope that a holy day would stop the rowdiness, partying, and general dissipation by Romans and slaves alike.

The Pope’s strategy seems to have worked in part, though New Year’s Eve these days continues the partying tradition – at least until dawn breaks the following day.

There won’t be dissipation and rowdiness (and certainly no sacrifices) at the gathering at NCC on St. Ann’s Drive.

But the start of a fresh new year, after the challenges of 2016, will certainly be worth celebrating with new friends and old. Let’s hope peace will guide the planets in 2017 and let the sunshine in...