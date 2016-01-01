Gala opening night of Sleeping Beauty sells out

The opening night of Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight at the Laguna Playhouse featured a sold-out standing room only crowd. The production was written by Kris Lythgoe and directed by Linda Goodrich.

Sleeping Beautyis based on the British holiday tradition of pantomime and it is the second annual holiday performance at Laguna Playhouse.

Santa, holiday carolers, face painting and a coloring station greeted guests at the holiday pre-show event. VIPs in attendance included comedian Rita Rudner with her family, American Idol star Tamyra Gray with her family, Playhouse board members Gary Jenkins, Jim Mellor, Heidi Miller, Timothy Spangler, Terri Turner and Nicholas Yrizarry. Playhouse Women co-chair Robin Woods was also on hand to join the festivities.

Nolet’s Silver Apple Cider Punch, offered as “Magic Potion” was the night’s featured cocktail, with Nolet’s Premium Gin and Ketel One Vodkas being the exclusive Spirits at the lobby bar.

Click on photo for a larger image

Stars of the show, Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Conor Guzman

Post-show gourmet delights were provided by Mark DePalma of Mark’s Catering. Guests enjoyed a wide array of gourmet desserts, cookies and other special delights at the newly revamped artistic director’s post-show reception, where guests enjoyed the beautiful weather and musical stylings of solo artist Caitlin Lucia, who was sponsored by KX93.5, Laguna Beach’s only local radio station.

Season sponsors South Coast Plaza, Gelson’s, First Republic Bank, Toni Tartamella, and Daymar Coffee Company also provided support.

The show continues through Friday, December 30; tickets are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, where information can also be found about performance times and box office opening hours.