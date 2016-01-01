Greatest appreciation to all who joined us at the Glennwood House Holiday Party Friday night

We greatly thank and appreciate all who attended our holiday party Friday night to benefit Glennwood House. More than 200 people stopped by during the evening.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Shaena Stabler and a wide awake Sleeping Beauty

Santa sent an elf and Laguna Playhouse sent Sleeping Beauty from its current holiday production of Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight and several residents of Glennwood House and their families were there to enjoy the gathering.

We thank all of the local merchants and businesses that generously donated items for the silent auction and those who came away with the offerings!

And a special thank you to Provenance Realty Group for the use of its wonderful space, El Ranchito, GG’s Bistro, and Maro Wood Grill and to our resident DJ and foodie writer, Laura Buckle.

We’ll be hosting another non-profit fundraiser this coming spring. Plan to join us!

A few more photos by Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are below

Click on the left side photo to view the entire slideshow