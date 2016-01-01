Suzie’s ARTiculation

Artists share cherished holiday memories of Laguna

Column and photos by SUZIE HARRISON

I couldn’t think of a better place to capture the magic of Christmas in Laguna Beach than the Sawdust Winter Fantasy. So on Saturday, I strolled to the Winter Show to soak it all in one last time. As I visited the artists at their festive booths, I asked them to share their favorite holiday memories of Laguna Beach.

Reem Khalil: Even though Reem grew up in Laguna Beach, she said Christmas 2011 was by far her favorite. “Christmas 2011 in Laguna Beach was the best Christmas ever. My water broke Christmas night. I went into labor. It’s my best memory ever because I gave birth to my daughter Zia Liberty Bell.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Reem Khalil with daughter Zia and artist Karen Petty, whom they consider family

Sherry Bullard: “When my girls were young and just the anticipation of waking up on Christmas morning, seeing the presents under the tree, with the stocking filled, and the magic of Christmas.”

Tracey Moscaritolo: “One year we had a Christmas tree and we decorated the tree with AIDS ribbons. A bunch of people came over and for each person we knew, we put a ribbon on the tree in their memory to remember them and include them in our Christmas.” She said they added white lights to the tree and shared delicious food, as they celebrated their friends and the holiday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Tracey Moscaritolo shares her special Christmas memories with close friends

Catherine Reade: “This morning [Saturday], I was out walking my dogs at Moulton Meadows. No one was there. Because of the rain on Friday, everything was so green, so crisp and so wonderful. I looked over to my right and saw gorgeous wild space and gorgeous mist. I looked to my left and the sun was just barely coming up, it was 7 a.m., and there was the beautiful Pacific Ocean. I could see down to San Pedro and over to Catalina. It was so clear; it looked like I could touch it. It was so beautiful and sparkling, so cold and crisp. It felt like the earth was renewed. It was almost as if I was seeing it for the first time, and I have lived here for 35 years. It was amazing, that feeling. It was here in our beautiful community. We’re so blessed to be here.”

Karen Petty: “Of course, it’s the annual tree lighting ceremony at Winter Fantasy. Every year, it’s the most beautiful night ever. It’s so magical with the decorations and lights, and all the children singing.”

Dennis Junka: “My favorite is Hospitality Night and the coming of Santa, and the old traditions of lighting the trees. When I was president of the Chamber, it was nice to ride in the fire truck to City Hall. I love those memories, all those cool memories, usually on warm days.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Dennis Junka is enjoying the fun and merriment at the Winter Fantasy, where he loves that everyone (including Junka Bears!) is happy and having a good time

Brian Allan: Brian’s favorite holiday memories are with Skip Roma at their Laguna Beach home. “We have a Christmas tree trimming party in late November and invite neighbors and close friends to come and share food and drinks. I go out and pick the Christmas tree, which takes a lot of time because I am a perfectionist. Sometimes I have to go to five lots. I set up the tree and we have all the ornaments spread out, and everyone hangs the ornaments on the tree. We always have a friend, Anesha Rose, she comes and sings and plays her acoustic guitar. Those are fun times for us.”

Until next time…so many fond Laguna holiday memories, so little time!