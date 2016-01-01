Police Files

Burglar enters occupied home on Rivera Drive in Irvine Cove

A woman called 9-1-1 at 7:50 Wednesday night reporting that she was hiding in the kitchen with her child and housekeeper. An unknown man had come into their home and she knew he had seen her.

According to the police log, she told the dispatcher that the front door had been locked and she was uncertain how the man had gotten inside the home. She described the man as appearing to be “zoned out.”

The dispatcher had the three people leave the house via the front door as officers responded to the area.

Police searched the home and it was clear. A helicopter did a flyover to check for anyone in the backyard or nearby.

The suspect wasn’t located.

Surveillance video showed the man, described as being white, about 5-10” with a thin build and short hair.

The victim checked the home and determined the burglar had taken about $1300 in unspecified property from the residence.

Angry 24-year-old drunk man fights four cops on Ocean Avenue

At 1:35 Sunday morning, a patrol officer was flagged down by security outside of Hennessey’s in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. The officer saw that two men were aggressively challenging the security staff to a fight, Sgt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD said Monday.

“The officer intervened and told the two to leave, which they did. As the officer was leaving the scene, he saw that one of the males continued to act aggressive. When he turned around and returned, the officer saw the same man standing in the middle of the street in front of another police vehicle.”

The man was later identified as Adam Shapiro, 24 from Rio Ranch, New Mexico.

Both officers made contact with Shapiro.

Kleiser explained, “Both officers approached the man and asked him to sit down and he refused. The officers attempted to place him under arrest and he began to pull away from the officers and struggled with them. Two other officers arrived and after a continuing struggle, they were able to place him in handcuffs.”

Two of the officers sustained minor injures, Kleiser said.

Shapiro was arrested for public intoxication and felony resisting a police officer.