Don’t miss the 2017 Shap Show – January 28

Trying to think of what to get someone for the holidays? How about the gift of music?

The 29th Annual Shap Show will be held Jan 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laguna Beach High School’s Artist Theatre. And tickets are on sale now!

The Shap Show features Laguna Beach High School students singing and/or playing instruments all to the accompaniment of beloved, and now retired LBHS teacher, Gary Shapiro. In its 29th year, the original and official name of the show is “No Suits Allowed” but in the early 2000’s the kids who were performing in the concert called it Shap Show and it stuck.

Don’t miss this one and only night of amazing talent and entertainment! 

Go online now for tickets at shapshow2017.brownpapertickets.com.

Reserved seating is $25; $15 for general admission; and $10 for LBUSD students. 

 

